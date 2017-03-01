Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Nebraska’s 150th Birthday

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement celebrating Nebraska’s 150th anniversary of statehood. March 1, 2017 marks the 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial, of President Andrew Johnson signing the presidential proclamation declaring Nebraska’s statehood.

“From the early days when Native Americans roamed the plains in search of buffalo and pioneers broke the prairie sod to build shelter, Nebraska has long been a land of abundance and great opportunity. This week, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the work of generations of Nebraskans in every community across our state. Their persistence and hard work are what have made Nebraska the Good Life for 150 years.

“My wife Susanne, along with a group of dedicated Nebraskans, have been working hard planning events and initiatives to help the entire state celebrate the sesquicentennial birthday throughout the year. For full details on these initiatives and much more, please visit www.ne150.org. We hope you will join in the celebration and choose one or two events and activities in which to participate. Let’s keep the celebration going all year long!”