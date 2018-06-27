Gov. Ricketts Surveys Northeast Nebraska Flooding as the State Assists with Response

LINCOLN – Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts surveyed flood damage in portions of northeast Nebraska caused by heavy rain in the area. The Governor joined members of the Nebraska National Guard to get an aerial view of flooding impact to counties in northeast Nebraska. The affected counties include Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dixon, Dodge, Platte, Saunders, Thurston, Washington, and Wayne counties as well as counties located along the Missouri River in southeast Nebraska.

Video: Rural Radio Network drone footage of the flooding. Footage recorded north of West Point, NE on Tuesday afternoon.



Starting in June, Nebraska has been impacted by a sustained period of severe weather and many other counties and homeowners across the state have experienced damage due to flooding and high winds. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been working with local, state, and federal officials to provide assistance to the counties in need while gauging the total damage and impact from the flooding.

To keep up to date on road closings, visit the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s traveler information website athttp://www.511.nebraska.gov/ or follow them on Twitter @Nebraska511. Anyone that becomes involved in an emergency situation due to the flooding, please call 9-1-1 immediately for assistance.

Photos of the flooding:

