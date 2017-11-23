Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement

Lincoln, Ne. — Governor Pete Ricketts & family extend their best wishes to Nebraskans on this Thanksgiving Day:

“Thanksgiving is a celebration of the numerous blessings we and our loved ones have received throughout the year,” said Governor Ricketts. “This holiday brings family and friends together to express our gratitude to God for the blessings and the freedoms he has bestowed upon us. During this holiday weekend, I encourage Nebraskans take a moment to thank military servicemen and women, past and present, who have sacrificed much for the preservation of the Republic.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a happy and restful Thanksgiving holiday weekend. If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, be watchful of weather conditions, and be sure to buckle up.”

The First Family plans to spend Thanksgiving in Nebraska City with family.