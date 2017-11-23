class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273810 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement

BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | November 23, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement

Lincoln, Ne. — Governor Pete Ricketts & family extend their best wishes to Nebraskans on this Thanksgiving Day:

“Thanksgiving is a celebration of the numerous blessings we and our loved ones have received throughout the year,” said Governor Ricketts. “This holiday brings family and friends together to express our gratitude to God for the blessings and the freedoms he has bestowed upon us. During this holiday weekend, I encourage Nebraskans take a moment to thank military servicemen and women, past and present, who have sacrificed much for the preservation of the Republic.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a happy and restful Thanksgiving holiday weekend. If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, be watchful of weather conditions, and be sure to buckle up.”

The First Family plans to spend Thanksgiving in Nebraska City with family.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments