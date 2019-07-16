Gov. Ricketts to host Nebraska economic development summit

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396218 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 16, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is set to host the state’s annual economic development summit.

Ricketts will also unveil a new website Wednesday designed to attract and retain talented workers.

The Nebraska Governor’s Economic Development Summit was created to bring together business leaders, trade practitioners and public leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Nebraska’s economy.

The summit will take place in Lincoln and include comments from Ricketts, state economic development officials and Gallup Chairman and CEO Jim Clifton. It will also be livestreamed.

