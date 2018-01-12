Gov. Ricketts to Host Town Hall in Broken Bow

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he would hold a town hall in Broken Bow onTuesday, January 16. The Governor invites the public to attend the town hall.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts at his upcoming a town hall in Broken Bow,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Public Relations Director. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and also to make your voice heard. The Governor looks forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can move our state forward together.”

The Governor will make remarks before taking questions. This event is open to the public.

What: Town Hall discussing the recent State of the State address and the current direction of Nebraska.

When: 3:00-4:00pm CT on Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Where: Broken Bow Town Hall, Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, 424 South 8th Ave., Suite 4, BROKEN BOW