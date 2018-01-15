Gov. Ricketts to Host Town Hall in Lexington

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he would hold a town hall in Lexington on Wednesday, January 17 . The Governor invites the public to attend the town hall. Lunch will be available for purchase at the event.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts at his upcoming a town hall in Lexington,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Director of Strategic Communications. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and also to make your voice heard. The Governor looks forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can move our state forward together.”

The Governor will make remarks before taking questions. This event is open to the public.

What: Town Hall discussing the recent State of the State address and the current direction of Nebraska.

When: 12:00-1:00 pm CT on Wednesday, January 17, 2018