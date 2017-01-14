Gov. Ricketts Urges Caution

Ice and Snow Expected to Impact Nebraska This Weekend

Jan. 13, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from early Sunday through Tuesday for much of Nebraska with the possibility of snow, sleet and rain. A quarter of an inch of ice or more is expected north, along and south of I-80 travel and power outages. Regional travel is expected to be impacted because of dangerous road conditions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts urges that Nebraskans prepare for the impending storm.

“This storm has the potential to be a significant ice event,” Ricketts said. “This storm could disrupt travel and cause power outages across the state. We will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops. State agencies, local first responders and emergency managers across the state are monitoring the situation and preparing to respond.”

Nebraskans still have time to prepare for the storm and the expected hazards.

“With the forecast calling for much of Nebraska to be impacted by freezing rain and accumulating ice we urge everyone to get prepared,” said Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma. “Gather supplies to outlast the storm, stay informed of change weather conditions and stay off the roads.”

Some additional tips from NEMA include:

Be Prepared. Gather Supplies.

· Have on hand at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food, water and prescription medications so you can ride out the storm. A nonelectric can opener is a good idea in case the power goes out.

· Portable, battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio and AM/FM radio with extra batteries.

· Flashlight and batteries.

Stay indoors and stay off the roads

· The National Weather Service is predicting a powerful winter storm for Nebraska and the Midwest this weekend that could include freezing rain, snow and even flash flooding.

· Avoid driving. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle. Make sure your tank is full of fuel before the storm hits.

· If you must go outside protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in several layers.

Stay informed.

· Stay tuned to news reports and the National Weather Service to make sure you are aware of weather conditions in your area.

· This storm could cause treacherous road conditions, damage to structures and may result in power outages.