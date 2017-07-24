Governor Ricketts Announces Campaign Team

Lincoln, Neb. – Today the Pete Ricketts for Governor campaign announced additions to its campaign team, including a finance team, Political Director and Field Director. The campaign previously announced Jessica Flanagain left her position as Senior Advisor for External Affairs in the Ricketts administration to lead the campaign re-election effort.

“I am pleased to announce these talented individuals as additions to my campaign team to help spread the word about what we are accomplishing for Nebraska,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “This is a great team to organize and energize voters as I continue to work hard to earn another four years as Governor.”

POLITICAL DIRECTOR: Corben Waldron joined the campaign as the Political Director. Waldron was a Field Manager for the First Congressional District in the 2014 Ricketts campaign. After the campaign he managed campaign related events for Governor Ricketts and worked for Nebraska Strategy Group, a public affairs and communications firm, as a Public Affairs Manager. Originally from Omaha, Waldron has a Political Science degree from UNL.

FIELD DIRECTOR: Sara Wajda just accepted the Field Director position on the campaign, after returning from Washington DC where she worked as Director of Government Relations for the National Right to Work Committee. In 2016, Wajda worked for U.S. Congressman Don Bacon as his Youth Director and Field Office Manager. Originally from Elkhorn, she is pursuing a degree in International Relations.

FINANCE DIRECTOR: Jennifer Fulcher will continue as Governor Ricketts’ Finance Director. Fulcher got her start in Nebraska politics raising money for 10 years for Republican Congressman Lee Terry. She also raised money on statewide campaigns for former Attorney General Jon Bruning before joining the Ricketts for Governor campaign in 2014. Fulcher has a Masters in Political Science from UNO, where she has been an adjunct professor in the past. She and her husband Joe are small business owners and are raising their three kids in Omaha.

DEPUTY FINANCE DIRECTOR: Deputy Finance Director Jessica Chizek also got her start in Nebraska politics with former Congressman Lee Terry working in his Omaha and DC offices. She then became a statewide Field Director for Attorney General Jon Bruning. Chizek got her undergraduate degree from Dana College and a Masters in Political Science from UNO. She and her husband Trevor have an 18-month-old daughter and another little girl on the way.

FINANCE ASSISTANT: Autum Joffer will serve as the Finance Assistant. Joffer came to Nebraska from South Dakota to attend UNL, where she earned a degree in Sociology in May. Joffer previously worked as a Communications Intern in Governor Ricketts office.

INTERN: Michaela Hendricks of Lincoln is finishing her undergraduate degree at Creighton and has been interning for the Ricketts Campaign since the 2014 election.