Governor Ricketts announces new Nebraska council to promote international trade

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Business, agricultural and education groups are joining forces to expand Nebraska’s reach into international markets that generate billions of dollars annually.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced the formation of a new international trade council. The council’s membership includes agricultural and business leaders and the University of Nebraska.

Ricketts says council members will use their existing relationships to help other Nebraska groups that want to expand overseas. They often help one another informally, but Ricketts says an official council that meets regularly will ensure good communication.

His announcement came just before the second annual Governor’s Summit on Economic Development in Lincoln.

Dan Nerud, a Dorchester farmer and vice president for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, says the unified effort will help keep the state competitive.