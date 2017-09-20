Governor Ricketts to Host First Annual Nebraska Steak Fry

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans for an annual

“Nebraska Steak Fry” that will debut with four fellow Republican governors.

The governor’s re-election campaign said Wednesday the event will include Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. It will take place Oct. 8 at the Paul & Deb Gangwish farm near Shelton.

Organizers say the inaugural event will include a steak fry, music, family games and a program of elected officials from Nebraska to celebrate agriculture, the state’s largest industry.

Single tickets cost $20 and family tickets can be purchased for $35. A 50 percent “early bird” discount is available by using the code “HUSKER” during checkout on the governor’s campaign website, www.petericketts.com .