Governor’s Office Approves Emergency Proclamation for Response to June 27 Storm affecting Genoa

NEMALincoln, NEB— The Governor’s Office has issued an Emergency Proclamation associated with the June 27 storm and heavy rains that caused major damage to the City of Genoa in Nance County. The storm caused damage to village-owned property as well as damage to multiple businesses. The post office roof was damaged, the brick façade on downtown buildings was damaged and heavy tree damage was reported throughout the community.

In response to a locally-declared emergency, the Governor’s Office declared a state of emergency for the impacted area which allows for state support of recovery efforts in Genoa. This allows the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to work with the city and assist the community in recovery costs.

“The severe weather on June 27 damaged fences, businesses and residential property,” NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. “Damage occurred in the Genoa City Park to the eastern part of the city and costs associated with the damage exceeded the community’s ability to respond.