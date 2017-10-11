Governor’s office at odds with patrol union over contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials in Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration are criticizing a state law enforcement union for its decision not to reopen negotiations over its current contract.

A spokesman for Ricketts said Wednesday that the Nebraska State Patrol troopers’ union wants to maintain “the status quo” by not discussing any of the changes the governor’s administration has sought.

The administration asked to reopen negotiations after an investigation found widespread impropriety within the patrol.

The State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council has said the governor is unfairly trying to blame them. The union’s chief negotiator says negotiations just ended in February and the issues raised by the governor’s office at that time were addressed. He says the union is happy to continue talking, but argues that changes can be made without formal negotiations.