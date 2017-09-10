Governor’s Office Issues Executive Order on Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

LINCOLN – Today, the Nebraska Governor’s Office issued Executive Order (EO) No. 17-09 to support emergency relief for states impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

This EO follows actions by the Governors of Texas, Louisiana, and Florida issuing emergency orders in their states due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and as well as requesting assistance in transporting supplies, equipment, and persons into and from the States of Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and any other states impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Providing assistance will require the operation of motor carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles.

A summary of the EO follows:

The order applies to motor carriers directly participating in hurricane relief efforts.

The waiving of requirements contained in State Statutes 7-363 consistent with the terms and conditions of the Regional Emergency Declaration.

The suspension of the length and weight hauling requirements of federal and state law through the duration of the motor carrier’s assistance in the disaster relief effort.

The suspension of requirements for trip permits pertaining to vehicle registrations and for fuel tax permit requirements through the duration of the motor carrier’s assistance in the disaster relief effort.

All other applicable state and federal laws and regulations shall apply to motor carriers and vehicles assisting in the disaster relief effort.

The order shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2017 .

The complete EO and its orders can be found by clicking here.