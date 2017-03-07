class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220282 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Grace University part of plan for former Dana College campus

BY Associated Press | March 7, 2017
Grace University part of plan for former Dana College campus
Courtesy/AP. This file photo from July 1, 2010 shows the grounds of Dana College, in Blair, Neb., Ron Cresong of St. Louis paid $10,290 to Dana College for his son's tuition for the upcoming school year, but three weeks after his debit card was charged, the school closed due to debt, leaving Cresong in limbo without even a promise of a reimbursement.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say Grace University plans to move from its Omaha campus to the former Dana College campus in Blair.

The move is part of a proposed $92 million redevelopment project announced Monday night in Blair. The project would include a Lutheran Church, a nursing facility, a film studio and a multigenerational housing development.

The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve its sale to for-profit investors.

Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the Dana campus but dropped those plans when officials concluded that the costs of reopening Dana were prohibitive compared to other growth options.

Grace University officials have already said the Omaha school district plans to buy the Grace campus.

