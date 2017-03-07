Grace University part of plan for former Dana College campus

Courtesy/AP. This file photo from July 1, 2010 shows the grounds of Dana College, in Blair, Neb., Ron Cresong of St. Louis paid $10,290 to Dana College for his son's tuition for the upcoming school year, but three weeks after his debit card was charged, the school closed due to debt, leaving Cresong in limbo without even a promise of a reimbursement.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)