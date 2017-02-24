Grain Elevator Fire Ends in Total Loss

HENDERSON, Neb. – The Henderson Fire Department was dispatched around 9:20 a.m. on Friday to Road V and Road 5, approximately five miles west of Henderson to a report of a grain elevator fire.
When crews arrived to the scene there was a strong presence of smoke, but not much visible flames. Crews determined they were unable to enter the structure to extinguish the flames.
Henderson Fire Chief Jim Epp said they took a different route to put the fire out.
Bradshaw, Hampton, Aurora, and Sutton Fire Departments all assisted battling the roughly seven hour blaze.
The scene is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, but it is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
The elevator and its contents are considered total loss.