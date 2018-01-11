Grand Island airport to begin charging for parking

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283412 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 11, 2018
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ People parking at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island soon will have to start paying for it.

The Hall County Airport Authorities has approved a plan to start charging next Tuesday. Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said Wednesday that the first 90 minutes of parking will be free. After that, the fee for parking in the west lot will be $3 a day and will be $5 a day to park in the east lot near the terminal.

Olson says a user fee _ the paid parking _ will help keep property taxes in check. Surveys have shown that 83 percent of the vehicles in the airport lots come from outside Hall County. He says paid parking could provide a new revenue source to offset higher operating expenses.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
