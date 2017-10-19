Grand Island blames squirrel for power outage

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A squirrel is being blamed for a power outage last week in Grand Island.

Travis Burdett, the city’s assistant utility director, tells The Grand Island Independent that a squirrel caused the Friday outage that cut power to more than 800 customers, including parts of downtown. Power was restored after about 20 minutes.

Burdett says squirrels cause such larger outages only a couple times a year. The animals don’t chew on anything but instead typically cause a problem by climbing a pole and getting between a transformer casing and the electrified lines.

The result typically kills the squirrel.