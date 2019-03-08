class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370890 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Grand Island Man Arrested for Enticement | KRVN Radio

Grand Island Man Arrested for Enticement

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 8, 2019
Grand Island Man Arrested for Enticement
Courtesy/Hall County Correctional Center -- Steven Anderson.

 Grand Island, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with Homeland Security investigators, have arrested a Grand Island man for enticement by electronic device.

NSP became involved in the investigation after receiving information that the suspect was engaging in communications of a sexual nature with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent. The agent was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday, March 7, NSP Investigators served a search warrant on the home at 2724 Cottage Street in Grand Island. The suspect, 20 year old Steven Anderson,  was arrested without incident.

Anderson was lodged in Hall County Jail.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
