Grand Island Man Arrested for Enticement

Grand Island, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with Homeland Security investigators, have arrested a Grand Island man for enticement by electronic device.

NSP became involved in the investigation after receiving information that the suspect was engaging in communications of a sexual nature with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent. The agent was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday, March 7, NSP Investigators served a search warrant on the home at 2724 Cottage Street in Grand Island. The suspect, 20 year old Steven Anderson, was arrested without incident.

Anderson was lodged in Hall County Jail.