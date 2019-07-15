Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 23 year old Tanner left home in the area of Old Potash and Carey on Sunday at about 9 p.m. They say he has mental disabilities that prevent him from being able to care for himself. If you see Tanner, Grand Island Police ask that you call 911 immediately.
Grand Island man missing
Courtesy/Grand Island Police -- Tanner.
