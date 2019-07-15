class="post-template-default single single-post postid-395808 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Grand Island man missing | KRVN Radio

Grand Island man missing

BY Grand Island Police Department | July 15, 2019
Home News Regional News
Grand Island man missing
Courtesy/Grand Island Police -- Tanner.

Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 23 year old Tanner left home in the area of Old Potash and Carey on Sunday at about 9 p.m. They say he has mental disabilities that prevent him from being able to care for himself. If you see Tanner, Grand Island Police ask that you call 911 immediately.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments