Grand Island man pleads not guilty to murder charge

BY Associated Press | February 13, 2018
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ An August trial has been scheduled for a Grand Island resident accused of fatally shooting another man on New Year’s Day.

The Grand Island Independent reports that 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and a weapons charge. His trial is set to begin Aug. 6.

Police arrested Portillo on Jan. 2 after finding him hiding in a Grand Island garage. He’s accused of killing 19-year-old Trevor Sok. Police found Sok injured around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1 at a Grand Island home. He later died at a hospital.

