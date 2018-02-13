Grand Island man pleads not guilty to murder charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ An August trial has been scheduled for a Grand Island resident accused of fatally shooting another man on New Year’s Day.
The Grand Island Independent reports that 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and a weapons charge. His trial is set to begin Aug. 6.
Police arrested Portillo on Jan. 2 after finding him hiding in a Grand Island garage. He’s accused of killing 19-year-old Trevor Sok. Police found Sok injured around 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1 at a Grand Island home. He later died at a hospital.