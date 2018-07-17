Grand Island Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that on July 13, 2018, Travis Scott Ruhl, 38, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to six years and five months (77 months) in prison for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine actual. Following the prison term, Ruhl will serve five years on supervised release.

On March 24, 2017, a confidential informant, working with the Central Nebraska Drug & Safe Streets Task Force, purchased approximately 13 grams of a substance from Ruhl for $550 in the garage of Ruhl’s residence in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory found the substance contained at least 5.9 grams of actual (pure) methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug & Safe Streets Task Force.