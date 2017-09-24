class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261720 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Grand Island man sentenced to prison for sexual assault

BY Associated Press | September 24, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A 30-year-old Grand Island man has been sentenced to prison for first-degree sexual assault.

The Independent reports Cesar Rafael was sentenced Thursday to 18 months to six years in prison for having sex with a woman in April 2016 while the woman was too intoxicated to consent.

Rafael had maintained the sex was consensual, but a judge said Thursday that the evidence showed beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was passed out or intoxicated to a point “where a reasonable person would find her to be obviously incapable of rational conversation.”

Rafael had been found guilty of the crime in June.

