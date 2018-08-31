Grand Island man wins $62 Grand

Elm Creek, Neb. — Jerry Feddersen of Grand Island won $62,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Feddersen purchased his winning ticket from Pilot Travel Center #901 at 5085 Buffalo Creek Road in Elm Creek. The ticket contained one play with the winning numbers (02, 03, 04, 23, 25) from the August 19 drawing.

Feddersen said he’s a regular player of Pick 5, Powerball and Mega Millions, but this is the first time he’s hit it big.

“I’d always tell him he’d never win,” Feddersen’s wife Peggy said. “It’s still hard to believe.”

Feddersen said they’ll be using the winnings to pay off their camper and their car.

Even though he hit the jackpot, Feddersen said he’ll probably keep playing Pick 5.

“I’ve got a couple tickets in my pocket right now,” he said.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.