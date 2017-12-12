Grand Island Mayor Jensen will not seek re-election

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Grand Island’s first-term mayor says he will not seek re-election next year.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Mayor Jeremy Jensen announced his decision Monday.

Jensen says in a statement he struggled to balance his duties as mayor with his role as a husband and father of three children. He says his wife and three children support his decision not to seek a second term.

Jensen says he’s proud of his three years in office, which included economic development and highway development initiatives.