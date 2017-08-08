Grand Island mayor says city unions rejected wage freeze

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The mayor says unions for Grand Island’s employees have rejected a proposal for a two-year wage freeze.

Mayor Jeremy Jensen said Monday that he was disappointed by the unions’ responses, because a wage freeze would have allowed the city to maintain staffing levels and give city officials two years of significant cost savings.

The firefighters union president, Phil Thomas, says his union rejected the timetable for the wage freeze, not necessarily the wage freeze itself.

Jensen says the city now is faced with raising the property tax levy high enough to provide $1.4 million more for city spending. He also says he’s exploring the idea of imposing a 3 percent fee on out-of-country money transfers.