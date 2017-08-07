class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252208 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Grand Island police say man killed by hit-run driver | KRVN Radio

Grand Island police say man killed by hit-run driver

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
Home News Regional News
Grand Island police say man killed by hit-run driver
Courtesy/MGN Online

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Grand Island authorities say a 29-year-old man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Police say officers were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Monday to check a report about a man lying on the ground. He was soon pronounced dead.

Police say the man had moved to Grand Island from another state a couple months ago. His name hasn’t been released. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities are looking for the driver and the vehicle that hit the man. No arrests have been reported.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments