Grand Island police say man killed by hit-run driver

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Grand Island authorities say a 29-year-old man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Police say officers were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Monday to check a report about a man lying on the ground. He was soon pronounced dead.

Police say the man had moved to Grand Island from another state a couple months ago. His name hasn’t been released. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities are looking for the driver and the vehicle that hit the man. No arrests have been reported.