Grand Island police say motorcyclist killed in collision | KRVN Radio

Grand Island police say motorcyclist killed in collision

BY Associated Press | August 11, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a motorcyclist has been killed in a collision at an intersection in northwest Grand Island.

The accident occurred around noon Thursday. Witnesses reported that the southbound motorcyclist accelerated to beat a traffic signal that turned red as he entered the intersection.

Police say the motorcycle then collided with a northbound car that was turning west.
Police say the motorcyclist, 46-year-old James O’Brien, of Loup City, died around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at a hospital.

Police say the helmet O’Brien had been wearing didn’t meet federal safety standards.
The car driver has been identified as 25-year-old Raymond Schmidt, of York. Police say he received minor injuries when his air bag deployed.

