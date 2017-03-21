class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223485 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Grand Island students to create butterfly habitat

BY Associated Press | March 21, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Students from Grand Island Public Schools and area conservation group members are planning to create a four-acre monarch butterfly research habitat.

Central Platte Natural Resources District official Marcia Lee tells The Grand Island Independent that more than 30 students will help with the initial planting of the habitat beginning Thursday. The habitat is to be located on an easement of the Wood River Flood Control Project.

Lee says the monarch butterfly population is decreasing at a rapid pace due to loss of natural habitat, herbicide use and destruction of milkweed plants.

To address the loss of natural habitat, a coalition formed to provide monarchs with food, water and shelter.

Grand Island Public Schools official Ken DeFrank says the project involves students as part of a hands-on outdoor learning program.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
