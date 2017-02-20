Grand Island to host 2017 Nebraska Mission of Mercy April 7th and 8th

(Grand Island, NE) Free professional dental care will be offered at the 2017 Nebraska Mission of Mercy to children and adults who cannot otherwise receive these services. The two-­‐day event will be held on April 7 and 8, 2017 from 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

Fillings, extractions, cleanings, and other dental procedures will be available on a first come, first served basis. No one will be turned away as long as volunteer dentists and hygienists are available to provide care.

The 2017 event in Grand Island will be Nebraska’s 12th Mission of Mercy with expectations of providing $750,000 to $900,000 in donated dental care to approximately 1,500 patients. The last Mission of Mercy to be held in Grand Island was in 2011 with 1,478 receiving dental care valued at a total of $617,000.

Nebraska Mission of Mercy is served by an all-­‐volunteer staff and, as in 2011, it is chaired by Dr. Steve F. Anderson, DDS of Grand Island, who will also provide free dental care for the event. Dr. Anderson stated; “We hope to have 85 dentists as well as their assistants and other staff members at this year’s mission. The need for dental care is great and we fully expect to see patients coming from all corners of Nebraska as well as from out-­‐of-­‐state. The more volunteer dental professionals we have, the more patients we can treat.”

Approximately 900 volunteers are needed for the 2017 event. In addition to the professional dental volunteers, the mission will be assisted by students from the UNMC College of Dentistry, Creighton School of Dentistry, Central Community College dental hygiene program, Southeast Community College dental program, and Mary Lanning School of Nursing. Non-­‐dental volunteers will be coordinated through the Central District Health Department.

Retired Hastings dentists Dr. John Pershing and Dr. Wayne Ganow are co-­‐chairs of the event, helping to enlist dental volunteers and seek donations. According to Pershing, every dentist donates his or her services and many bring their office staff and dental office supplies.

“It is very satisfying to see how dentists give of their time, talent, and love to such a worthwhile event,” reports Pershing. “We also need non-­‐dental volunteers from the tri-­‐city region to help with such jobs as setting up and tearing down, serving food, registering patients, and babysitting.”

The 2017 Nebraska Mission of Mercy in Grand Island is presented in partnership with Saint Francis Foundation, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Central District Health Department, Delta Dental, DentaQuest, Nebraska Dental Association, Heartland United Way, Wolbach Foundation, Hastings Community Foundation, The Grand Island Independent, and IdeaBank Marketing.

Nebraska Mission of Mercy is a 501c3 not-­‐for-­‐profit organization that hosted its first clinic in 2005. On a national basis, Mission of Mercy began in 2000 with a single event in Virginia, and has grown to 33 states hosting free dental clinics this year. To date, over 300,000 patients throughout the United States of have received over $145,000,000 in donated dental care.