Grand Island woman claims $1M Powerball prize

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A Grand Island woman has claimed her $1 million Powerball prize from the Nebraska Lottery.

Lottery officials say Melinda Rother bought a ticket that matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night _ 11, 21, 31, 41 and 59 _ but not the Powerball number of 21. No one won the jackpot, which is expected to reach $165 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Rother told Powerball officials Monday that she’d been buying Powerball tickets for several years at the Casey’s General Store on North Eddy Street. That’s where she bought the winning one.

She says she’s hasn’t made definite plans for what to do with all the money, but so far she intends to buy a new grill and help her sister pursue a degree to be a veterinary technician.