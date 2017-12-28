Grand Island’s Historic Downtown District listed in the national register of historic places

Lincoln, NE, December 27, 2017– The Nebraska State Historical Society is pleased to announce that the Grand Island Historic Downtown District, roughly bounded by S. Front Street, N. Walnut Street, an alley south of 2nd Street, and N. Kimball Street, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Grand Island Historic Downtown District contains 64 contributing resources that demonstrate the commercial development of Grand Island from roughly 1870 to 1960. Since it was established, the district has remained a core of commercial activities in Grand Island. The district contains an intact collection of late-nineteenth- and early-to-mid-twentieth-century commercial and public buildings that reflect nine decades of commercial development in Grand Island.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation. It is part of a national program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the nation’s historic and archeological resources. The National Register was developed to recognize historic places and their role in contributing to our country’s heritage. Properties listed in the National Register either individually or as contributing to a historic district are eligible for State and Federal tax incentives. For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office at the Nebraska State Historical Society at (402) 471-4775 or visit history.nebraska.gov.