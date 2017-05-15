Grand jury clears officers in fatal York County chase

YORK, Neb. – A grand jury has found no crime was committed by officers chasing a Kearney man who died when his vehicle crashed along Interstate 80 in York County.

Authorities say 40-year-old Anthony Emmons died Feb. 27 when he was ejected when his vehicle rolled after striking a guardrail and a pillar. He was being chased because he’d fled from a rest stop when a state trooper approached him. Authorities say Emmons’ vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had been weaving in and out of interstate traffic.

The York News-Times reports that an autopsy showed Emmons’ blood contained drugs and had an alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit.

State law requires a grand jury investigation whenever someone dies in custody or being taken into custody.