Grand jury clears Scotts Bluff County in inmate’s death | KRVN Radio

Grand jury clears Scotts Bluff County in inmate’s death

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2019
Gering, Neb. — A grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by Scotts Bluff County authorities in the death of a jail inmate.

The jury released its decision Thursday in the case of 23-year-old Corey Green, who died Nov. 23 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. He’d been arrested earlier in the day on a warrant and booked into jail.

Authorities say Green later complained about a medical problem , so he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Nebraska law requires that a grand jury examine the death of anyone in custody or while being apprehended.

