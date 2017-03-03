class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219786 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Grand jury clears York officers involved in shooting death

Grand jury clears York officers involved in shooting death

BY Associated Press | March 3, 2017
Grand jury clears York officers involved in shooting death

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ A grand jury has cleared officers involved in the shooting death of a 53-year-old York man during a confrontation as a hospital.

The York News-Times reports that the grand jury found no criminal conduct in the Dec. 10 shooting death of Timothy Case at York
General Hospital.

Police have said officers were called to the hospital because Case was threatening staff and an emergency room doctor with a knife. Police say that when Officers Roger Wolfe Jr. and Christopher Jespen arrived, Case refused orders to drop his knife. Authorities say Case was shot once as he advanced on Wolfe while holding the knife.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is killed in custody or while being arrested.

