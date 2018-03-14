Grass fire tamped out in Southwest Custer County Saturday

Several fire departments responded to a grass fire Saturday morning in southwestern Custer County near the Cozad-Callaway Road. Oconto Fire Chief Clifford Badgley says they were called out around 9:40am. A resident in the area had burned some trash but, thought it was out before leaving the area. When the resident returned, it had flared up and began burning outside of the container. Callaway, Cozad and Gothenburg provided mutual aide. There were no injuries but, there was some slick conditions as trucks moved about the hills.

Badgley said using a new computer mapping program they estimated about 130 acres were burned. He says such technology helps give a better estimate of damages and also saves time assessing damages and “you don’t have to guess at it anymore.”

On a side note, Badgley acknowledges that this is the time of year that is ideal for prescribed burns. He says it will be important for organizers to monitor such factors as the wind and humidity. But, more importantly to have enough crew members to properly conduct the prescribed burn.