class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242856 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Gresham man killed in semi vs. pickup crash | KRVN Radio

Gresham man killed in semi vs. pickup crash

BY News | June 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gresham man killed in semi vs. pickup crash
RRN/Scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Hwy 34 just north of York.

YORK – A two vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 34, north of York claimed the life of a Gresham man.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound white pickup driven by Robert Schmit of Gresham, failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a northbound semi-trailer hauling a combine around 5 p.m. Schmit was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi instantly burst into flames. The driver of the semi was not injured. His name was not released.

RRN/Scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Hwy 34 just north of York.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the accident.

RRN/Scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Hwy 34 just north of York.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments