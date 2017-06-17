Gresham man killed in semi vs. pickup crash

YORK – A two vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 34, north of York claimed the life of a Gresham man.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound white pickup driven by Robert Schmit of Gresham, failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a northbound semi-trailer hauling a combine around 5 p.m. Schmit was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi instantly burst into flames. The driver of the semi was not injured. His name was not released.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the accident.