Gresham Woman Sentenced for Involvement in Income Tax Scheme

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on May 22, Kathy L. Hansen, 36, of Gresham, was sentenced for her involvement in an income tax scheme. The Honorable Chief Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Hansen to a three year term of probation. Hansen was also ordered to make restitution in the amount of $11,557.

An investigation conducted by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation determined that in 2014 Hansen opened a bank account used for the deposit of illegally obtained federal tax refunds. The illegally obtained federal tax refunds were deposited as part of a tax refund scheme being operated by individuals believed to be located outside of the United States. After the federal tax refunds were deposited into her account, Hansen would send the money to individuals operating the scheme believed to be located outside of the United States. “Individuals should think twice before participating in fraudulent tax schemes and be prepared to face the consequences,” said Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation. “Those consequences include being branded a convicted felon and paying back what was stolen from the government.”

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.