Gretna man arrested in Dawson County fatality accident

A 20-year-old Gretna man will be arraigned on a charge of felony Motor Vehicle Homicide in Dawson County Court next month. Elijah Helms is also charged in a Dawson County arrest warrant with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol- First Offense and Driving Under Suspension. The charges stem from an October 29, 2016 accident on Interstate 80 at the Lexington interchange. A passenger in the vehicle Helms was driving, 19-year-old Lexa Douglas of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were injured in the two-vehicle collision. Helms was taken into custody on the arrest warrant in Sarpy County on Friday December 30, 2016. He was released from the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion on his personal recognizance and scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Dawson County Court in Lexington on January 31, 2017 at 9:00am.

In an affidavit, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator wrote that Helms was driving a Ford Focus, westbound on Interstate 80 on October 29, 2016 when the vehicle left the roadway around 4:50pm. It crossed the median, entered the eastbound lanes of traffic before being struck by an eastbound Honda CRV. Douglas was a right front passenger in the vehicle Helms was driving.

A later search warrant of the Ford Focus collected data from the Air Bag Control Module that recorded a speed of 88mph just before the collision, which was considered consistent with other aspects of the NSP’s investigation. Medical records on two different blood draws on the driver indicated they exceeded the Blood Alcohol Content limit.

At the time of the accident, NSP advised that Helms and two other passengers in the Ford Focus and the driver and passenger of the Honda CRV were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Cozad Fire and Rescue and then transferred to other facilities including Bryan West Campus hospital in Lincoln, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department assisted at the scene.