Gretna man faces more charges in fatal accident case

A 20-year-old Gretna man charged in a fatal Dawson County accident faces more charges and waived his preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Friday morning. Elijah Helms was previously charged felony Motor Vehicle Homicide, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol- First Offense and Driving Under Suspension. Before appearing in Dawson County Court he was advised that Deputy Dawson County Attorney Matthew Neher added two charges of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Driving Under the Influence.

The charges stem from an October 29, 2016 accident on Interstate 80 at the Lexington interchange. A passenger in the vehicle Helms was driving, 19-year-old Lexa Douglas of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene. Helms and four others were injured in the two-vehicle collision.

Helms’ personal recognizance bond was continued by County Judge Jeff Wightman. He set arraignment for Helms in Dawson County District Court for February 27, 2017 at 9:30am.