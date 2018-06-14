Groundbreaking held for Henderson’s new Long Term Care Facility

HENDERSON, Neb. – Ground has officially been broken on Henderson Health Care’s new Long Term Care Facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday on the $8.3 million, 36,000 square foot facility, located north of existing Henderson Health Care facilities.

Henderson Health Care CEO, Cheryl Brown, said six years of perseverance is finally paying off…

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Kelsey Bergen, said this facility is a stepping stone for the community…

The 40 resident facility, by Health Facilities Group and Sampson Construction, has an anticipated completion date of spring 2019.

Rosewood Court, their assisted-living facility, will maintain residency.