class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246042 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Guns, bomb-making material taken from ‘AK-47’ suspect’s home | KRVN Radio

Guns, bomb-making material taken from ‘AK-47’ suspect’s home

BY Associated Press | July 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Guns, bomb-making material taken from ‘AK-47’ suspect’s home
This undated image from surveillance video released by the FBI shows the suspect known as the AK-47 Bandit. Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI. Stephen Woolery, special agent in charge of the FBI in Los Angeles, said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont., was arrested last week in Lexington, Neb. (FBI via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.

An inventory of the property seized from Richard Gathercole’s home in Roundup shows that agents also took sheriff’s badges and patches, a sheriff’s vest and an ammunition vest, a military style helmet, an organic chemistry book and material to make identification badges.

The inventory list was filed with U.S. District Court in Billings on June 27.

Authorities believe Gathercole is the man they call “the AK-47 bandit” who held up at least six banks since 2012.

Gathercole is being held in Lexington, Nebraska, where he is accused of stealing a truck and guns and firing on a Kansas state trooper last month.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments