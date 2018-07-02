class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321038 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Hail pummels south central Nebraska crops | KRVN Radio

Hail pummels south central Nebraska crops

BY Bryce Doeschot | July 2, 2018
Home News Crops
Hail pummels south central Nebraska crops
Photo Credit - Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips

Some producers in south central Nebraska received an unwelcome hail storm on Saturday.

According to Andrew Philips, who farms in the Loomis area, the storm traveled two miles east of Loomis at a southwest angle toward Arapahoe.

Philips said the hail, which lasted 30 to 40 minutes, ranged in size from peas to golf balls.

“A lot of it (corn) is completely snapped off,” said Philips.  “Corn was close to tassel.  Beans there is nothing but little stems left.”

Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips

 

Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips
Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips
Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips

Philips said he thinks the crop is a total loss.  Pending insurance adjustments, Philips would like to plant a cover crop to hold off resistant weeds and build soil structure.

Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips
Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips
Photo Credit – Andrew Philips/Twitter: @Toadphilips

Philips reported the area received three and a half inches of rain with the storm.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments