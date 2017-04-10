class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227683 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Storms carrying hail & strong winds barrel through south central Nebraska

BY KRVN News | April 10, 2017
RRN/Storm clouds in the Cozad area Sunday evening

Hail and strong winds broke windows and caused various forms of damage in south central Nebraska from Sunday afternoon & evening thunderstorms packing winds clocked at over 60 mph. National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Mangels talked to the Rural Radio Network about the storm after it passed through…
“Some broken windows…probably from a combination of the hail and the 65 to 70 mile per hour winds…in and around the Holdrege area. Aside from that, there have been numerous hail reports along a swath basically south of I-80 through south-central Nebraska here this evening…so I’d would expect to hear maybe some other minor damage in that area…later”

 

Dawson-Gosper County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt  says he received reports of 60-plus mph. winds that caused mobile homes to shift, damaged trees and downed branches and tossed trash cans.

 

