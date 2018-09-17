Hall County authorities say woman died in airboat accident

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335619 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 17, 2018
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an airboat accident on the Platte River killed a Grand Island woman.

Hastings station KSNB reports that the accident happened Sunday afternoon about 5 miles south of Grand Island on the river’s south channel.

Hall County Chief Deputy Sheriff Quinn Webb said 48-year-old Beverly Andrews was one of five passengers tossed off the boat driven by 69-year-old Charles Encinger, of Grand Island. Andrews was pinned under the airboat after it struck the south bank and flipped. She was pronounced dead at a Grand Island hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

