Hall County flood update

Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle advised there are several county road closures due to high water. All county roads west of Wood River are still closed, Shoemaker Island Road, and

Burmood Rd and Mcguire Rd. Updates are / and will be posted to City of Grand Island’s Cone Zone website page. Please take precaution if need to be traveling out in the county.

https://cityofgi.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=81cb309d9ee94c28ad850e08b961

9a8c

Wood River Update: Wood River Rescue Fire Chief Todd King stated at 6AM the Wood River has gone down 3 inches. Cottonwood and Canel Streets are closed. “While the ditches and waterways

have a lot of water in them, and Canal St. is flooded, there is very little water on the other streets here in Wood River. At this time, all things are looking positive.” Regarding any needs requests, the Wood River Rescue Fire Department says they are doing ok and

will post on their face book page when and what those will be if and when needed.

https://www.facebook.com/Wood-River-Fire-Rescue-Dept-360627057300079/?hc_ref=OTHER

Alda Update: Alda has prepared as much as they can for possible potential flooding with sandbagging and cleaning out ditches / culverts. With the water levels already going down, it is looking very

hopeful that Alda will not see much, if any floodwater.

The National Weather Service states the floodwater levels are less then expected. Wood River near Alda is expected to crest at 11.7 ft. around Saturday PM and Platte River near Grand Island is still at flood stage but is already going down. The Wood River Diversion prediction is lower then what was originally predicted by a couple of feet. Original prediction was 18.2, then 18.1, and now is 16.7ft. At

8AM this morning, it was 15:45ft.

Natural Resource District is monitoring Silver Creek, Prairie Creek, Dry Creek, and Moore’s Creek. At this time, the outlook regarding these creeks that are northwest and northeast of Grand Island remains very optimistic. Immediate notification will be issued if the forecast changes in any way via media / social network outlets. If any other questions, can call the Emergency Management/911 Dept. Office: 308-385-5360

or email emergencymanagement@grand-island.com.