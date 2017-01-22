I-80 rollover leaves two dead, one injured

Wood River — Hall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-vehicle fatality crash Saturday at 3:57 p.m. west of the Interstate-80 Wood River interchange.

The investigation indicates a silver 2005 Dodge Caravan was westbound on I-80 between mile marker 298 and 299 when the vehicle went out of control, left the road and entered the ditch, where it rolled multiple times. A mother was traveling with two teenagers. The 47 year old woman and a teen girl died. The woman was wearing a seat belt. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the girl and a 17 year old boy were ejected from the vehicle. The girl was dead at the scene. The male passenger was transported to CHI Health Saint Francis in Grand Island with unspecified injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle may have blown a tire. Alcohol and speeds involved do not appear to be a contributing factor int he accident. The accident remains under investigation. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene. the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Wood River Fire Department. No autopsies will be conducted. Authorities didn’t immediately identify the people involved in the crash.