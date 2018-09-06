Hall County officials ID person killed in early morning crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333631 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 6, 2018
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities in south-central Nebraska have identified a man killed in a rollover crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near Grand Island.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were sent just before 7 a.m. Thursday to the scene about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Grand Island.

Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew Howard, of Grand Island, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation shows Howard was eastbound on the highway when his car failed to negotiate a curve, went into a ditch and rolled. Howard was the only occupant of the car.

