Halloween hooliganism not accepted

Late Sunday morning, Cozad Police Department posted to their Facebook page about multiple criminal mischief cases that occurred the previous night. At the time they had an estimated 10 to 15 cases where Halloween decorations or pumpkins were damaged and asked for any information to help solve the Residents chimed in with their own reports and even surveillance images of the suspects. Within a couple hours, the Cozad Police Department followed up with another post that all four suspects in the criminal mischief case were identified and thanked residents for the information they submitted.

Officer Brad Peltier says the incidents are believed to have occurred between 1:00am and 2:00am Sunday morning throughout the community. He says they have about a dozen reports of pumpkins being smashed, Halloween blow-up figure cut and other decorations damaged. He says the public was key in identifying the suspects, four male juveniles. Officer Peltier said they received information through Facebook tips, anonymous tips, along with home security pictures and videos. Similar criminal mischief were also reported in Gothenburg.