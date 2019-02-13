class="post-template-default single single-post postid-365598 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Hamilton County commissioner recalled in close vote | KRVN Radio

Hamilton County commissioner recalled in close vote

BY Associated Press | February 13, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Hamilton County commissioner recalled in close vote
Hamilton County Courthouse-Aurora. Courtesy/Cody Sperl

Aurora,  Neb. —  A Hamilton County commissioner has been recalled in a close vote.

Unofficial results say a little over 51 percent of voters opted to recall District 4 Commissioner Gregg Kremer in Tuesday’s election.
Tanner Greenough started the recall petition drive to remove Kremer. He said Kremer no longer represented his constituents, especially when it comes to county ambulance service.

Kremer said he thought the recall effort was a personal attack.
Hamilton County Clerk Jill DeMers says that with unofficial results having Kremer recalled by only nine votes, a recount would depend on the number of provisional votes.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments