Hamilton County commissioner recalled in close vote

Aurora, Neb. — A Hamilton County commissioner has been recalled in a close vote.

Unofficial results say a little over 51 percent of voters opted to recall District 4 Commissioner Gregg Kremer in Tuesday’s election.

Tanner Greenough started the recall petition drive to remove Kremer. He said Kremer no longer represented his constituents, especially when it comes to county ambulance service.

Kremer said he thought the recall effort was a personal attack.

Hamilton County Clerk Jill DeMers says that with unofficial results having Kremer recalled by only nine votes, a recount would depend on the number of provisional votes.