Hamilton County pursuit suspect still on the loose

AURORA – Authorities are searching for an individual who led them on a short vehicle pursuit Monday evening in Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham says shortly after 6:30 p.m., his officers entered an establishment to serve a warrant out of Colorado for parole violations to a 24-year-old male. The male then fled in his girlfriends vehicle. Authorities pursued the male north on Highway 14 towards Central City for 10 minutes, before the pursuit was terminated for safety purposes.

The individual later stole a 2001 silver Dodge Dakota in rural Hamilton County and was last seen on Interstate 80 in Iowa as of this morning. At this time authorities are not able release his name due to having multiple aliases. Graham says there are no safety concerns. If anyone has any information contact your local authorities.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Central City Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were all involved.